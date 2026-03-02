More power for the video referee: the VAR will soon also be able to review corner kicks and certain yellow cards. Time-wasting is to be further prevented. What could change in football as early as the World Cup.

The video referee in football has been given significantly more power and is likely to trigger even more controversial discussions. The international rule makers of the International Football Association Board (Ifab) decided on far-reaching reforms in Wales. The new regulations could apply as early as next summer's World Cup.

They are likely to be applied in the Bundesliga from next season. Reactions to the rule revolution have been mixed: While Mainz coach Urs Fischer and refereeing expert Thorsten Kinhöfer express criticism, Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand definitely sees positive approaches.

VAR can correct sending-offs

In future, the video assistant referee will also be allowed to intervene at corner kicks. "Provided that the review can be carried out immediately and without delaying the continuation of play," the statement reads. This is intended to prevent an incorrectly awarded corner kick from leading directly to a goal.

Yellow cards that lead to a sending-off will soon also be checked. However, first yellow cards or unacknowledged cautions that could have led to a yellow-red card will not be checked - unless it can be proven that the wrong player or team was penalized.

The VAR room in Volketswil. Keystone

Mainz coach Urs Fischer thinks the new rules are "a bit excessive". You have to be careful that there are not too many rules because it makes the referee's job more difficult.

No more time-wasting: the countdown is on!

The fight against time-wasting is entering the next round. Building on the eight-second rule for goalkeepers at goal kicks, the countdown principle will also be applied to throw-ins and goal kicks in future. "If the referee is of the opinion that a throw-in or goal kick is taking too long or is being deliberately delayed, he will start a visual countdown of five seconds," explained the referees.

If the time runs out without the ball being in play, the penalty follows: the throw-in is awarded to the opposing team; a delayed goal kick is penalized with a corner kick for the other team.

Bayer Leverkusen coach Hjulmand welcomed the decision. "It's a good idea to play a bit more football," said the Dane. Former FIFA referee Kinhöfer, on the other hand, spoke of a wrong approach. "It puts even more on the referee. They want more net playing time, so why not introduce net playing time? Let 30 minutes be played twice, 35 minutes twice," said the 57-year-old on ZDF.

Treated players must stay out for one minute

The tempo is also increased for substitutions. In future, players who are substituted must leave the pitch no later than ten seconds after the scoreboard is displayed. If this does not happen, the substitute player may only be substituted at the next stoppage in play - until then, the team will be outnumbered.

A player who has received treatment must wait at least one minute before being allowed to return to the pitch. Keystone

There is also a new rule for injuries: in future, a player who has received treatment must wait at least one minute before being allowed to return to the pitch. This is to prevent players from receiving treatment to stall for time.

Alleged racism incident keeps Ifab busy

Meanwhile, the next innovations are already being worked on in the background. The committee announced its intention to discuss measures for cases in which "players cover their mouths during the game when confronting opponents".

In the alleged racism incident in the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Benfica Lisbon, Lisbon professional Gianluca Prestianni is said to have called Brazilian Vinícius Júnior a "monkey". The Benfica professional denies this, he had pulled his shirt over his mouth in the scene.

In addition, in future, the referees want to find a suitable way of dealing with "players who unilaterally decide to leave the pitch in protest at a referee's decision". The last time such a case occurred was in the Africa Cup final between Senegal and Morocco in January.

