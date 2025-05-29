Yann Sommer (r) returns to Munich for the Champions League final. Peter Kneffel/dpa

Yann Sommer is returning to the Munich Arena. The former Bayern professional wants to crown the season with Inter Milan. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge reveals what impresses him about him.

DPA dpa

Long-serving CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has no regrets about FC Bayern missing out on the Champions League final. "I'm not complaining at all. We played a mixed Champions League season, especially in the group stage. Our aim was to finish directly among the top eight teams - but with three defeats, we didn't manage that," Rummenigge told the German Press Agency.

Rummenigge's former club Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain will face each other in the final on Saturday in Munich.

Rummenigge: Everything has to go right for the final

"We played very well against Leverkusen, and we sold ourselves well against Inter in view of our injury situation. But to reach the final, everything really has to go right - unfortunately that wasn't the case this time," said Rummenigge. Munich had beaten Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 and 2-0 in the round of 16. In the quarter-finals, coach Vincent Kompany's team were eliminated after a 2-1 draw at home to Milan.

Two former Bayern players will also return to the Allianz Arena in the Inter team: Benjamin Pavard and goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who was outstanding in the semi-final. "Both have fitted in excellently and play an important role. Pavard's header in the quarter-final effectively slammed the door shut for us to reach the semi-finals. And Yann Sommer really made an outstanding save against FC Barcelona - the brilliant saves against Lamine Yamal were exceptional," said Rummenigge.

"Remarkable" Sommer return

"I'm very happy for him. He lived up the road from us in Munich and we saw a lot of each other. He fled a bit from our coach at the time - so it's all the more remarkable how strongly and consistently he's now performing at Inter Milan. That shows his quality, especially at an advanced age in football," said Rummenigge.

Sommer was signed in January 2023 as a replacement for the injured Manuel Neuer. After a turbulent six months, in which Thomas Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann as coach, Sommer left for Inter.

Rummenigge still has sympathy for Milan even decades after his time as an Inter professional. "Above all, I hope that the final continues the high quality of the semi-finals - that was probably the best I've ever seen at this level in the Champions League," said the 69-year-old. "I don't begrudge it to either team, but of course I wish it a little more for Inter because of my past. It would be nice if Inter could finally present their tifosi with this prestigious trophy again after a 15-year wait."

