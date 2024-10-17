Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also blames the players for their busy schedules. Imago

The increasing workload for professional footballers has sparked debate. Ex-Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge does not only blame the clubs and associations, but also holds the players accountable.

For Bayern Munich's long-time CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the increasing burdens on footballers are also partly their own fault.

"The players and their advisors have maneuvered themselves into this trap. By demanding ever higher and higher salaries, they are forcing the clubs to generate ever higher revenues. And what generates this income? Through more games," the 69-year-old told the specialist magazine "Kicker".

It would be good if everyone involved sat down at a table and discussed without emotion "what mechanisms we need to bring about more serious and rational times again - including economic times," said Rummenigge.

Rummenigge is also looking forward to the new Club World Cup

He is also a supporter of the Club World Cup: "This tournament, which will be held in this form for the first time next year, will excite people. I'm convinced it will be a good tournament. And it only takes place every four years, you mustn't forget that."

Recently, an increasing number of footballers have complained about the growing number of matches and the increasing workload in professional football. European champion Rodri recently even brought up the idea of a players' strike, shortly after which he tore his cruciate ligament.

