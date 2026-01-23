Erling Haaland has a lookalike. Or rather, a female lookalike. She is 24-year-old Russian model Anastasia Kostromitina, who is causing a sensation with her videos in which she imitates the Norwegian star.

Here's what it's all about After Erling Haaland caused a sensation both on and off the field during the World Cup, one of his lookalikes is also reaping the benefits of his popularity.

She is the Russian model Anastasia Kostromitina, who is causing a sensation on social media with her impersonations of the Norwegian soccer player.

One of her videos received over 6 million hearts. Summary created with

Erling Haaland is the meme king of the 2026 World Cup. And as if that weren't enough, the Norwegian star striker even has a lookalike who's also going viral.

She is 24-year-old Russian model Anastasia Kostromitina, who has gone viral on social media thanks to her Viking impersonations.

One of the most popular videos has far exceeded 100 million views and has received over 6 million "likes."

As reported by “La Stampa" reports, the young woman is a model with the Moscow agency "Motion" and says she has never been able to get excited about soccer. First it was her friends, and then her family, who noticed her striking resemblance to the Manchester City striker.

“I couldn’t understand why people were comparing me to a soccer player,” she is quoted as saying on the Italian online portal. But she has since learned to take it with a sense of humor. What’s more, Anastasia Kostromitina has used Haaland’s popularity to gain a lot of attention herself.