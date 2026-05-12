Fred Rutten was national coach of Curaçao for only two and a half months. Keystone

Fred Rutten only took over as national coach of Germany's World Cup opponents Curaçao in February. After two defeats, he has now announced his resignation - and not for sporting reasons.

DPA dpa

Less than five weeks before the start of the World Cup, Curaçao coach Fred Rutten has resigned. The Dutchman made the decision after an open and constructive discussion with the association president, the country's football association announced. According to Dutch media reports, Rutten's predecessor Dick Advocaat will also be his successor.

Ex-Schalker Rutten took over the position from his compatriot Advocaat in February. Curaçao had lost twice under the 63-year-old Rutten. On his debut, the team lost 2-0 to China at the end of March and shortly afterwards lost 5-1 in Australia. Curaçao will start the World Cup tournament against Germany in Houston on June 14. Other preliminary round opponents are the Ivory Coast and Ecuador.

Association wants to inform about successor soon

The 78-year-old Advocaat resigned from his post in February for personal reasons - due to his daughter's illness - after surprisingly leading the team from the small Caribbean island to a World Cup for the first time.

The Dutch newspaper "Algemeen Dagblad" reported that Advocaat's return would now fulfill the team's wishes. The team had clearly spoken out against Rutten and in favor of the former coach's return. The association announced that it would provide information on the next steps in the near future.

According to the Curaçao association, Rutten had decided to resign himself, although he had not been the subject of discussion. The Dutchman was quoted as saying that a climate should not be created that would impair healthy relations, so it was necessary to take a step back.