Ruud van Nistelrooy has had a successful few weeks with Manchester United

Ruud van Nistelrooy says goodbye to Manchester United after a successful spell as interim coach. New head coach Ruben Amorim brings a breath of fresh air to the team.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has bid farewell to Manchester United after a short but successful spell as caretaker manager. The 48-year-old, who joined the team in the summer as Erik ten Hag's assistant, took charge of the team following ten Hag's departure. In his short time in charge, he led the team to three wins and one draw in four games.

Despite his successes, Van Nistelrooy would have liked to continue playing a role at the club. His past as a player at Manchester United from 2001 to 2006 strongly links him to the club. But with the arrival of new coach Ruben Amorim, his time at the English record champions has come to an end.

New coach brings changes

Ruben Amorim, who joins from Sporting Lisbon, takes charge of the team at Old Trafford. According to reports, the Portuguese is bringing his own coaching team with him, which may have influenced the decision to say goodbye to Van Nistelrooy. Amorim's arrival marks a new chapter for Manchester United, while Van Nistelrooy faces new challenges.

