After his time at FC Vaduz, Ryan Fosso is also impressing in the Dutch Eredivisie. Picture Keystone

Ryan Fosso scores for the first time for Fortuna Sittard. The Swiss U21 international, who plays in central midfield, scored the winner in the 94th minute of the 2:1 victory in Waalwijk.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The former YB junior moved abroad in the summer after two years in the Challenge League with Vaduz and has been a regular in the Dutch European Cup contenders ever since.