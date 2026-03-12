Ryan Fosso wants to play for the Cameroon national team in the future (archive image) Keystone

Former Swiss U21 international Ryan Fosso wants to play for Cameroon in the future. The Swiss Football Association has confirmed to Keystone-SDA that the 23-year-old will be moving to Cameroon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Fosso came through the junior ranks at Young Boys. His first professional stations were Vaduz and Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands, before he moved to Austrian club Sturm Graz in January. The central midfielder has made five appearances for the current league leaders.

Fosso made three appearances for the Swiss U21s in the European Championship qualifiers in the fall of 2024.

Cameroon suffered a major disappointment last year as they failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The "indomitable lions" finished 2nd in their group behind Cape Verde and were then knocked out by the DR Congo national team in the play-offs.