BVB coaches' points average Sahin miserable - Favre better than Klopp and Hitzfeld

After 27 competitive matches, Nuri Sahin is sacked by BVB. A look at the points average shows that only two coaches have been worse than the 36-year-old in the last 35 years. And only one was better than Lucien Favre.

Nuri Sahin was sacked by BVB after a series of failures. Since taking over in the summer, he has scored just 1.48 points per game.

In terms of points average, Sahin is way down the list of all BVB coaches of the last 35 years.

Lucien Favre is number 2 behind Thomas Tuchel, leaving coaching legends such as Ottmar Hitzfeld and Jürgen Klopp in his wake. However, the two have won significantly more titles. Show more

Dortmund is one of the most successful clubs in Germany and has always started the season with great ambitions - too great?

In 1992, BVB finished runners-up behind Stuttgart. Since then, Dortmund have finished the season in second place behind Bayern Munich seven more times, most recently in 2023 when they gave away the title on the final matchday.

In the same period, BVB won five championship titles: in 1995 and 1996 under Ottmar Hitzfeld, in 2002 under Matthias Sammer, in 2011 and 2012 under Jürgen Klopp. Under the latter, BVB also won the DFB Cup in 2012, which they went on to win two more times - in 2017 under Thomas Tuchel and in 2021 under Edin Terzic.

Klopp and Hitzfeld are considered by many to be the greatest BVB coaches of all time. Hitzfeld not only led Dortmund to two league titles, but also to a Champions League triumph in 1997 and, as already mentioned, there was also plenty to celebrate under Klopp.

Favre scored more points per game than Klopp and Hitzfeld

In terms of points average, however, Klopp (1.91 points per game) and Hitzfeld (1.86) did not make it onto the podium. Tuchel (2.12) is number one in this category ahead of Swiss manager Lucien Favre (2.01), followed by Edin Terzic, who has a strong points average in both his first (2.00) and second (1.93) spells in charge.

However, BVB only won one title under Favre and it was not the most prestigious: Dortmund beat Bayern Munich 2:0 in the DFB/DFL Super Cup in 2019.

Lucien Favre leads Dortmund to victory in the Supercup. Picture: Keystone

Nuri Sahin is miserable in comparison to the aforementioned coach. Under the 36-year-old, Dortmund have scored just 1.48 points per game in 27 competitive matches. That means 10th place in the Bundesliga after 18 rounds. The gap to the Champions League places is already seven or more points. Dortmund squandered an excellent starting position in the current top flight campaign with a 2:1 defeat in Bologna on the penultimate matchday of the group stage. However, nothing is yet lost in this competition. Former U19 coach Mike Tullberg will take over on an interim basis.