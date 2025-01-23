BVB coaches' points average Sahin miserable - Favre better than Klopp and Hitzfeld
After 27 competitive matches, Nuri Sahin is sacked by BVB. A look at the points average shows that only two coaches have been worse than the 36-year-old in the last 35 years. And only one was better than Lucien Favre.
blue News summarizes for you
- Nuri Sahin was sacked by BVB after a series of failures. Since taking over in the summer, he has scored just 1.48 points per game.
- In terms of points average, Sahin is way down the list of all BVB coaches of the last 35 years.
- Lucien Favre is number 2 behind Thomas Tuchel, leaving coaching legends such as Ottmar Hitzfeld and Jürgen Klopp in his wake. However, the two have won significantly more titles.
Dortmund is one of the most successful clubs in Germany and has always started the season with great ambitions - too great?
In 1992, BVB finished runners-up behind Stuttgart. Since then, Dortmund have finished the season in second place behind Bayern Munich seven more times, most recently in 2023 when they gave away the title on the final matchday.
In the same period, BVB won five championship titles: in 1995 and 1996 under Ottmar Hitzfeld, in 2002 under Matthias Sammer, in 2011 and 2012 under Jürgen Klopp. Under the latter, BVB also won the DFB Cup in 2012, which they went on to win two more times - in 2017 under Thomas Tuchel and in 2021 under Edin Terzic.
Klopp and Hitzfeld are considered by many to be the greatest BVB coaches of all time. Hitzfeld not only led Dortmund to two league titles, but also to a Champions League triumph in 1997 and, as already mentioned, there was also plenty to celebrate under Klopp.
Favre scored more points per game than Klopp and Hitzfeld
In terms of points average, however, Klopp (1.91 points per game) and Hitzfeld (1.86) did not make it onto the podium. Tuchel (2.12) is number one in this category ahead of Swiss manager Lucien Favre (2.01), followed by Edin Terzic, who has a strong points average in both his first (2.00) and second (1.93) spells in charge.
However, BVB only won one title under Favre and it was not the most prestigious: Dortmund beat Bayern Munich 2:0 in the DFB/DFL Super Cup in 2019.
Nuri Sahin is miserable in comparison to the aforementioned coach. Under the 36-year-old, Dortmund have scored just 1.48 points per game in 27 competitive matches. That means 10th place in the Bundesliga after 18 rounds. The gap to the Champions League places is already seven or more points. Dortmund squandered an excellent starting position in the current top flight campaign with a 2:1 defeat in Bologna on the penultimate matchday of the group stage. However, nothing is yet lost in this competition. Former U19 coach Mike Tullberg will take over on an interim basis.
Check out the Dortmund coaches since 1990
- Thomas Tuchel (July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2017)
107 games (2.12 points per game) - title: 2017 Cup winner
- Lucien Favre (July 1, 2018 to December 13, 2020)
110 games (2.01 PPS) - Title: Super Cup Winner 2019
- Edin Terzic (December 13, 2020 to June 30, 2021)
32 matches (2 PPS) - Title: Cup Winner 2021
- Edin Terzic (July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024)
96 games (1.93 PPS) - Title: -
- Jürgen Klopp (July 1, 2008 to June 30, 2015)
319 games (1.91 PPS) - Titles: 2011 and 2012 champions, 2012 cup winner, 2013 and 2014 Super Cup winner
- Ottmar Hitzfeld (July 1, 1991 to June 30, 1997)
273 games (1.86 PPS) - Titles: Champions League winner 1997, champion 1995 and 1996, Super Cup winner 1995 and 1996 - World Club Coach of the Year 1996
- Marco Rose (July 1, 2021 to May 20, 2022)
46 games (1.85 PPS) - Title: -
- Matthias Sammer (July 1, 2000 to June 30, 2004
185 games (1.72 PPS) - Title: Champion 2002
- Horst Köppel (July 1, 1988 to June 30, 1991)
122 games (1.6 PPS) - Title: Cup Winner 1989, Super Cup Winner 1989
- Michael Skibbe (July 1, 1998 to February 4, 2000)
68 games (1.6 PPS) - Title: -
- Udo Lattek (Interim from April 14, 2000 to June 30, 2000)
5 games (1.6 PPS) - Title: -
- Peter Stöger (December 10, 2017 to June 30, 2018)
14 games (1.58 PPS) - Title: -
- Nuri Sahin (June 14, 2024 to January 22, 2025)
27 games (1.48 PPS) - Title: -
- Nevio Scala (July 1, 1997 to June 30, 1998)
52 games (1.46 PPS) - Title: World Cup Winner 1997
- Thomas Doll (March 13, 2007 to June 30, 2008)
49 games (1.45 PPS) - Title: -
- Bert van Marwijk (July 1, 2004 to December 18, 2006)
95 games (1.44 PPS) - Title: -
- Peter Bosz (July 1, 2017 to December 9, 2017)
24 games (1.25 PPS) - Title: -
- Jürgen Röber (December 19, 2006 to March 12, 2007)
8 games (0.75 PPS) - Title: -
- Bernd Krauss (February 6, 2000 to April 13, 2000)
13 games (0.38 PPS) - Title: -