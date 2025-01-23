Nuri Sahin has been dismissed as BVB coach. Keystone

The 2-1 defeat in Bologna on Tuesday was one too many: Nuri Sahin was dismissed as BVB coach on Wednesday night. Apparently his wife and children also had to witness the dismissal at first hand.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dortmund lost 2-1 to FC Bologna in the Champions League on Tuesday evening and also lost their fourth game of the year.

It was Nuri Sahin's last game as BVB coach. He was dismissed shortly after the final whistle.

On Wednesday morning, Borussia Dortmund announced that it had parted ways with coach Nuri Sahin. "After four defeats in a row, with only one win from the last nine games and currently tenth in the Bundesliga table, we have unfortunately lost faith that we can still achieve our sporting goals in the current constellation," Lars Ricken, BVB Managing Director Sport, was quoted as saying in a media release.

According to a report in the "Bild" newspaper, Sahin himself learned of his dismissal shortly after the defeat in Bologna. According to the report, there were only minutes between the final whistle and his dismissal. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl hinted at Sahin's departure shortly after the game, while the coach himself learned of his dismissal shortly afterwards in a personal conversation with Ricken at the hotel.

Emotional farewell

According to Bild, Sahin's wife Tugba, son Ömer and daughter Meryem were also at the hotel that night. Just under two hours after the final whistle, Ricken stands in front of the team and announces his dismissal as coach. "Sahin, who was already a ball boy at BVB and made his professional debut at the age of 16, has tears in his eyes," writes the newspaper.

Just a few weeks ago, club boss Hans-Joachim Watzke expressed his confidence in the former Dortmund star in an interview with "Sportbild": "Nuri Sahin is our coach. I am 100 percent convinced that he will celebrate many successes with BVB in the coming years." Six months and 27 competitive matches after his promotion to head coach, Sahin has to go.

It has not yet been decided who the new BVB coach will be. The only thing that is clear is that the current U19 coach Mike Tullberg will take his place on the bench against Werder Bremen on Saturday.