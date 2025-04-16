Real Madrid concede their fifth penalty of the Champions League season, but Arsenal fail to capitalize on the gift: Bukayo Saka fails to beat Thibaut Courtois with a Panenka attempt.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you After VAR intervention, Real Madrid are awarded a penalty, their fifth in this Champions League season - a negative record.

Bukayo Saka fails to beat Courtois with a failed Panenka attempt in the 13th minute, although he is considered a sure shot.

It was Arsenal's third miss from the spot in the current Champions League campaign. Show more

After a corner, referee François Letexier is called out by the VAR - and awards a penalty kick. Real's central defender Raúl Asencio had previously dragged Mikel Merino to the ground.

"It's only against the man," said refereeing expert Urs Meier in the blue Sport studio, adding: "Such actions don't work with VAR." It is the fifth penalty the Whites have conceded this Champions League season - no other team has conceded more.

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard grabs the ball, but then passes it to Bukayo Saka. Marco Streller is "totally surprised" by the switch, but the exchange looks voluntary, says the former international striker.

Saka otherwise a sure shot - except in the European Championship final

In the end, Saka steps up to the spot to a roar of whistles. The Englishman takes his time ... and then chips the leather half-high into the left corner. Courtois is already on the ground, but wipes the ball past the post with his hand. "If you're going to chip, then only into the middle," says Streller, emphasizing: "I've never seen a chip into the corner."

The unsuccessful Panenka attempt comes as a surprise, as the 23-year-old is considered a reliable penalty taker. Saka has already scored from the spot in 12 competitive games for the Gunners in his career to date - but has only missed once.

Unfortunately, the speedy winger has not only lost his nerve at the Bernabéu, but also in a Three Lions shirt. Together with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, he failed to score from the penalty spot against Italy in the 2021 European Championship final.

However, he is not the Gunners' only miss in the premier class. Three Arsenal stars (Raheem Sterling and Leandro Trossard) have already failed to score from five penalties.

Saka then showed that he could do better from the spot. In the 65th minute, he gave Arsenal the lead - by casually chipping the ball over Courtois from the side.