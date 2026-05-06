Although Bukayo Saka became Arsenal's hero in the Champions League semi-final against Atlético Madrid, Didi Hamann has criticized him. According to the German, Saka didn't stand out much and basically isn't playing a good season.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bukayo Saka shoots Arsenal into the Champions League final against Atlético Madrid.

Didi Hamann criticizes the Englishman in the blue Sport studio despite his golden goal.

Meanwhile, Mladen Petric thinks more highly of Saka and praises the England international. Show more

In the end, he stands where he should be. The ball falls to Bukayo Saka in the 44th minute of the semi-final second leg against Atlético Madrid. The Englishman slots it in to send Arsenal into the Champions League final.

For blue Sport expert Didi Hamann, however, Saka did not stand out despite his goal for Arsenal. On the contrary: "He didn't play well," he says. And adds: "He's playing an average season at best. I think we've seen a better Saka in recent years."

The 24-year-old has also struggled with injuries. That's why Hamann says: "They will of course hope that he gets going now. Now he has another three weeks until the final."

Mladen Petric, on the other hand, thinks more of the England international: "I think he's good. He's not one of the best in the world, but he can decide games," said the ex-professional in the blue Sport Studio. And Petric had this to say about the goal: "It was certainly fortunate. But at the end of the day, nobody asks."