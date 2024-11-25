Mohamed Salah is still waiting for a contract offer from Liverpool FC. Keystone

Mohamed Salah is increasing the pressure on Liverpool FC. The Egyptian's future is still unclear. But the 32-year-old is far from thinking of retiring.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mohamed Salah has not yet received an offer from Liverpool FC to extend his contract, which expires in the summer.

The top striker is hinting that he could possibly leave the club and is disappointed with the club's management.

"It's almost December and I haven't received an offer yet," said Salah. "I've been at the club for many years, but in the end it's out of my hands." Show more

Mohamed Salah has still not received an offer from Liverpool FC to extend his contract, which expires in the summer. "It's almost December and I haven't seen anything yet," Salah said in a video released by TV channel NBC Sports on X. "I'm probably more gone than staying," the 32-year-old continued. When asked by a reporter whether he was disappointed with the club because of the situation, the Egyptian replied: "Of course, yes."

"We're almost in December, I haven't received any offer to stay at the club, so probably I'm more out than in."



Mo Salah discusses his future at Liverpool with his contract set to expire at the end of this season. pic.twitter.com/LnojfDPR9l — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 25, 2024

Salah spoke the words after a 3-2 laborious victory at bottom-of-the-table Southampton FC on Sunday evening. The outstanding attacking player made the difference. He scored in the 65th minute to equalize 2-2 for the visitors and scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute from a penalty.

Retirement not an issue for Salah

"I've been at the club for many years, but in the end it's not in my hands," said Salah afterwards, unusually open about his future. Even the fact that the fans love him has no influence on the situation. "It's almost December and I still haven't received an offer to stay at the club," Salah reiterated.

The former Basel professional has been playing for the Reds since 2017 and celebrated many successes at the Premier League club under former coach Jürgen Klopp. Salah made it clear that he is not thinking about ending his career any time soon. "I'm certainly not going to retire soon," he said, adding: "I'm focused on the season."

At the very least, he wants to win the championship and is also flirting with winning the Champions League. The big clash against defending champions Real Madrid will take place in the top flight on Wednesday. blue Sport broadcasts all Champions League matches live.

