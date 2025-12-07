Mohamed Salah before the game against Leeds. Keystone

Liverpool's long-time goalscorer Mohamed Salah is no longer needed at the champions. The Egyptian may not return to Anfield after the Africa Cup.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mohamed Salah has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with his reserve role at Liverpool FC and criticized the club's broken promises.

The 33-year-old is also disappointed with coach Arne Slot.

Before the Africa Cup, Salah hints at a departure from Liverpool. A move to Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia is on the cards. Show more

The recently spurned star striker Mohamed Salah has instigated a dispute at Liverpool FC and hinted at his departure. "Someone wants me to take all the blame. The club promised me a lot in the summer. Now I'm on the bench, so I can say they haven't kept that promise," said the 33-year-old Egyptian. Salah was not in the starting eleven for the third game in a row in the crisis-hit Reds' 3-3 Premier League draw at Leeds United and was also not substituted.

"I had a good relationship with the coach. But all of a sudden we no longer have a relationship. And I don't know why. Apparently someone doesn't want me at the club anymore," the 2019 Champions League winner complained about Liverpool's Dutch head coach Arne Slot.

"I don't think I'm the problem"

Salah's contract runs until 2027, but according to media reports, Saudi Arabia's top club Al-Hilal are interested in signing him. The award-winning winger made a telling announcement for the next home game on Saturday: "I called my parents and told them to come to the game against Brighton. It doesn't matter whether I play or not. I'm going to enjoy it. I'll just be at Anfield and say goodbye to the fans before the Africa Cup because I don't know what's going to happen then."

Salah has been playing under Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool since 2017 and until 2024. The situation is "not acceptable" for him. "I don't think I'm the problem. I've done so much for the club." Salah also referred to the past championship season, when he was top scorer with 29 goals. "I feel like the club has thrown me under the bus."

From the archive