  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Quarrel with Liverpool escalates Salah: "I feel like the club threw me under the bus"

dpa

7.12.2025 - 11:30

Mohamed Salah before the game against Leeds.
Mohamed Salah before the game against Leeds.
Keystone

Liverpool's long-time goalscorer Mohamed Salah is no longer needed at the champions. The Egyptian may not return to Anfield after the Africa Cup.

DPA

07.12.2025, 11:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Mohamed Salah has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with his reserve role at Liverpool FC and criticized the club's broken promises.
  • The 33-year-old is also disappointed with coach Arne Slot.
  • Before the Africa Cup, Salah hints at a departure from Liverpool. A move to Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia is on the cards.
Show more

The recently spurned star striker Mohamed Salah has instigated a dispute at Liverpool FC and hinted at his departure. "Someone wants me to take all the blame. The club promised me a lot in the summer. Now I'm on the bench, so I can say they haven't kept that promise," said the 33-year-old Egyptian. Salah was not in the starting eleven for the third game in a row in the crisis-hit Reds' 3-3 Premier League draw at Leeds United and was also not substituted.

"I had a good relationship with the coach. But all of a sudden we no longer have a relationship. And I don't know why. Apparently someone doesn't want me at the club anymore," the 2019 Champions League winner complained about Liverpool's Dutch head coach Arne Slot.

"I don't think I'm the problem"

Salah's contract runs until 2027, but according to media reports, Saudi Arabia's top club Al-Hilal are interested in signing him. The award-winning winger made a telling announcement for the next home game on Saturday: "I called my parents and told them to come to the game against Brighton. It doesn't matter whether I play or not. I'm going to enjoy it. I'll just be at Anfield and say goodbye to the fans before the Africa Cup because I don't know what's going to happen then."

Salah has been playing under Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool since 2017 and until 2024. The situation is "not acceptable" for him. "I don't think I'm the problem. I've done so much for the club." Salah also referred to the past championship season, when he was top scorer with 29 goals. "I feel like the club has thrown me under the bus."

From the archive

Football news

Ticker. Lausanne hosts Lugano - who will take the three points?

TickerLausanne hosts Lugano - who will take the three points?

Video ticker. Will YB also score a goal against Sion today?

Video tickerWill YB also score a goal against Sion today?

Adductor injury. FCZ defender Comenencia must take several weeks off

Adductor injuryFCZ defender Comenencia must take several weeks off

Basel celebrate a shower victory. Tsunemoto shocks Winterthur with last-minute goal

Basel celebrate a shower victoryTsunemoto shocks Winterthur with last-minute goal

It's fixed now. Urs Fischer becomes coach of Mainz 05

It's fixed nowUrs Fischer becomes coach of Mainz 05