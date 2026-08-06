Continuing his career in Turkey: Egypt's star forward Mohamed Salah
Keystone
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah will play for Trabzonspor in Turkey going forward.
The former Liverpool forward signed a two-year contract with the third-place team in the league on Thursday and will earn 17 million euros per season. He is also set to receive bonus payments.
Salah is joining on a free transfer after scoring 257 goals for Liverpool over the course of nine years and winning the Premier League twice and the Champions League once.