The pressure on Arne Slot is growing: the Dutchman's tactical changes didn't work in Paris Keystone

Arne Slot sidelines Reds legend Mohamed Salah and changes the system. The result: zero goal threat. The pressure on the coach is growing.

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In the end, the maximum penalty for Salah was almost symbolic of Liverpool's next sporting revelation. For the first time in his career with the Reds, the star striker languished on the bench for 90 minutes in the Champions League. And he had to watch as his colleagues around Florian Wirtz failed to fire a single shot on target in the Champions League for the first time since November 2020 in the ultimately flattering 2-0 defeat at defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

"We were taken apart"

"We were lucky we didn't concede more goals and our goalkeeper had a really good day," admitted coach Arne Slot, who was under a lot of pressure. The Dutchman switched to a defensive five-man backline in the quarter-final first leg of all matches. And that backfired. Only 26 percent of the ball was in possession. "I thought we could try to put them under pressure with high and aggressive pressing. But every time we tried that, we were torn apart," said Slot, who had ruled out a system change in November.

He had not substituted Salah for tactical reasons. The final third of the game was more about survival than "ever giving us a chance to score", said Slot. Salah has many qualities: "But if he has to defend in his own penalty area for 20 to 25 minutes, it's better to save his energy for the coming games."

Clear reactions

The next poor performance is likely to increase the pressure on the counted-out slot even further. "It was like watching a team from a lower league. The difference in class was very worrying from Liverpool's point of view," said Reds legend and TV pundit Jamie Carragher. The Guardian headlined after the game that PSG "made Slot and Liverpool look like yesterday's lads".

The clash at the Parc des Princes could be one of Slot's last games with the Reds if they fail to turn things around in the second leg next Tuesday. Liverpool are only fifth in the league and have already been eliminated from the national cup competitions.