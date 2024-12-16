A disastrous fall season: Salzburg and its goalkeeper Alexander Schlager were beaten far too often Keystone

Red Bull Salzburg is parting ways with coach Pepijn Lijnders. The Dutchman, who was only hired in the summer, has to go after a disastrous fall season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The "Bulls" disappointed in the Champions League and only finished fifth in the Austrian Bundesliga in the winter. Managing director Stephan Reiter and sporting director Rouven Schröder came to the conclusion that "in far too many games, we fell far short of our own expectations and goals".

In 28 competitive matches under the 41-year-old Lijnders, Salzburg only managed 13 wins. There were also seven draws and eight defeats. A new coach, who has yet to be named, is expected to be in place at the start of training on January 3.