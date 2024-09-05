Matthias Sammer is surprised about the handling of Leon Goretzka. Picture: Imago

Matthias Sammer wonders about FC Bayern and the national team. Specifically, he's talking about the case of Leon Goretzka. What bothers Sammer about it?

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Bayern recently stopped backing midfielder Leon Goretzka, publicly questioned him and even wanted to sell him.

Former DFB sporting director Matthias Sammer is irritated by the way the 29-year-old has been treated and says: "If I no longer want someone at some point, then there's another way to deal with it than publicly." Show more

Matthias Sammer (56) is irritated by the way FC Bayern Munich and the German national team have dealt with midfielder Leon Goretzka. German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann has already done without Goretzka at the home European Championships. FC Bayern would have liked to sell the professional, who earns very well and struggles for playing time, this summer.

Sammer admitted at a Prime Video event in Munich that he was treading on "thin ice" on this topic. However, the former DFB sporting director and FC Bayern sporting director has known Goretzka, who "certainly has a mind of his own", since he was 16 years old.

"Untypical for Bayern Munich"

"Bayern Munich have decided to do it this way. I can't judge the motives. I personally wouldn't have done it, but I don't have to give the salary either, I don't know what the coach thinks of him, I don't know how they see the strategy overall," Sammer explained. "It's a bit atypical for Bayern Munich, I've never publicly noticed that happening in the past."

Sammer emphasized: "I'm not criticizing anything, I'm just questioning what it means for people's souls. I've never seen it like this before, not even at the top international level." After all, Goretzka is not "some kind of wannabe", but has already won titles. "If I no longer want someone at some point, then you can solve it in a different way than through publicity."

Sammer speaks of "signal effect"

Goretzka is no longer a regular in FC Bayern's defensive midfield. He was also deployed in defense during preparations. Most recently in the Bundesliga in the 2-0 win against SC Freiburg, Goretzka, who is still under contract until June 30, 2026, was only substituted in the 90th minute.

When a player is publicly questioned, it sends out a signal, Sammer said. "Personally, I don't think that's the right way to go, but that doesn't mean I have to be right."

"Supporting people on the outside"

Sammer also recalled discussions surrounding Munich defenders Dayot Upamecano and Minjae Kim as well as Matthijs de Ligt, who has since been sold to Manchester United. "I would never try to publicly question someone who, three weeks later, I have to expect to win me everything. I personally wouldn't do that," said Sammer, who is also on duty as a pundit for Prime Video in this Champions League season. "It's always good and valuable to support and defend people properly on the outside, but on the inside it's a different matter."

Sammer also cited the example of international Joshua Kimmich, whose former Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel had sparked a midfield debate. "We can discuss it: Is he the right six? Is he the right right-back? But we can't discuss the fact that he leaves his whole life on the pitch," said Sammer.

Videos from the department

dpa