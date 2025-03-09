  1. Residential Customers
Spontaneous interview guest Samuel Giger talks about VAR in wrestling and his enthusiasm for football

Linus Hämmerli

9.3.2025

Samuel Giger is one of the hot contenders for the title of king. When he's not in the sawdust himself, he likes to watch football. That's what happened on Saturday evening at the match between St.Gallen and GC.

09.03.2025, 20:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • "I'm passionate about football," says Samuel Giger on Saturday evening when he spontaneously comes to talk to blue Sport during the match between St.Gallen and GC.
  • Giger's heart beats for FCSG, but he wouldn't trade one of his wreaths for a title for his club.
  • One parallel between football and wrestling is controversial decisions. "There will always be room for discussion," says Giger.
FC St.Gallen wins the match against Grasshoppers in front of Samuel Giger. The top winger appears at half-time for an interview with blue Sport and reveals: He is passionate about football.

"I generally enjoy following this sport and the Super League," says Giger. He has his fingers crossed for one team in particular: "As an eastern Swiss, my heart beats for FC St.Gallen."

As an eastern Swiss, Giger also wants to make the hearts of others beat faster next August. At the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis, he wants to be crowned Wrestling King for the first time in front of his home crowd. His start to the season was a success in February with his victory at the Candlemas Wrestling Festival in Gais. He defeated another heavyweight from Eastern Switzerland, Werner Schlegel, in the final round.

"There will always be room for discussion"

The match between St.Gallen and GC is characterized by discussions about referee decisions. There is also a lot of discussion in wrestling. It's similar to football, says Giger: "There are decisions where there is no clear-cut line. There will always be room for discussion, even in wrestling."

Nothing but frustration in the GC camp. Coach Oral settles accounts with referees:

Nothing but frustration in the GC campCoach Oral settles accounts with referees: "Indescribable, it's no fun at all"

VAR or not, controversial decisions remain. Giger is therefore satisfied with the way things are currently handled in wrestling. "At the moment, things are going well as they are, without the VAR."

A wreath against a title from FC St.Gallen?

FCSG are also doing well over 90 minutes on the pitch. The team from eastern Switzerland responded to the 4-0 defeat against Winterthur the week before and picked up important points in the fight for a place in the championship round.

How many of his 65 wreaths would he sacrifice for an FCSG title? "I don't think so," says Giger with a grin. "I'm more of a wrestling fan than football. I'm active myself and have to look after my own successes. Once I'm done, we'll see what happens next."

But Giger is far from finished. Next, the Thurgau native will get back into his Zwilch pants at the Rheintal-Oberländer Verbandsschwingfest at the end of March. The next step in his mission to become king.

St.Gallen beats GC. Nsame misses record goal from the spot - Witzig with dream goal

St.Gallen beats GCNsame misses record goal from the spot - Witzig with dream goal

