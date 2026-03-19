Murat Yakin is relying on tried-and-tested players in his squad for the international matches in Basel against Germany and in Oslo against Norway. No debutants will be named.

Sandro Zappella

Coach Murat Yakin has announced his squad for the upcoming international matches against Germany and Norway. He has called up 26 players. Compared to the last World Cup qualifiers, national coach Murat Yakin has made only a few changes. Remo Freuler and Denis Zakaria, two veterans who had been absent through injury, are back. Alvyn Sanches returns to the national team for the first time since suffering a cruciate rupture on his international debut in Northern Ireland in March 2025.

Eray Cömert, Ardon Jashari and Joël Monteiro were also selected again, as was Filip Ugrinic for the first time since November 2024.

Leeds United's Noah Okafor will still be missing for the two top matches against Germany (on March 27) and Norway (on March 31). Okafor has been injured for the last five weeks, otherwise, according to Yakin, he would have been back this time.

The national team line-up

Das erste Aufgebot im WM-Jahr 2026 🙌⚽️

La première sélection dans l'année de la Coupe du monde 2026

Le prime convocazioni nell'anno dei Mondiali 2026#natimiteuch #lanatiavecvous #lanaticonvoi #lanaticunvus pic.twitter.com/suBeg6SX5Q — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) March 19, 2026

More about the Nati