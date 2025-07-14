  1. Residential Customers
USA Sandrine Mauron moves to Tampa

SDA

14.7.2025 - 15:47

After a stint in Frankfurt, Sandrine Mauron is venturing abroad for the second time
After a stint in Frankfurt, Sandrine Mauron is venturing abroad for the second time
Keystone

Sandrine Mauron is the latest Swiss international to move abroad. After three seasons with Servette-Chênois, the 28-year-old midfielder is moving to the USA.

Keystone-SDA

14.07.2025, 15:47

Mauron is joining Tampa Bay Sun FC from the USL Super League. The league is only in its second season and is in direct competition with the established National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), in which Ramona Bachmann (Houston Dash) and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Seattle Reign), among others, play.

Mauron is one of six players from the Women's Super League currently taking part in the European Championship. So far, however, the Romande has not been more than a substitute.

