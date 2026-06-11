After 16 years, Switzerland is once again providing a referee for the World Cup. Sandro Schärer explains to blue News why Swiss referees haven’t been able to keep up for so long—and how he’s preparing for the major event.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sandro Schärer explains that Switzerland hasn’t provided a World Cup referee for 16 years because the country missed the boat on professionalizing refereeing.

The 37-year-old is traveling directly from the Champions League final to the 2026 World Cup in the U.S. and is preparing for the climate and time difference despite the short lead time.

Schärer emphasizes that he referees without fear of making mistakes, takes it one game at a time, and relies on clear communication with his assistants. Show more

With Sandro Schärer, Switzerland is once again providing a referee for a World Cup for the first time since 2010 (Massimo Busacca at the time). But why did it take 16 years for a Swiss referee to be allowed to participate in the world’s most important soccer tournament again? “We went through a slump,” Schärer explains in an interview with blue News. The reason, he says, is that professionalization lagged behind: “Soccer became increasingly professional, and we referees in Switzerland couldn’t keep up.”

That’s why, in past tournaments, it was already clear during the selection process that referees who treated the job as an amateur sport were at a disadvantage in terms of quality and physical performance. Now, however, they’ve been able to close that gap: “We were able to catch up, take an extra step, and are now reaping the rewards with two major tournaments in a row.” After all, Schärer was already on duty at the 2024 European Championship, where he refereed two matches.

From the Champions League final straight to the World Cup

For Schärer, the 2026 World Cup is a dream come true: “A World Cup is something you work toward your entire career.” The first World Cup he could still remember was in 1994; that’s when the fire was lit. Now, over 30 years later, Schärer gets to participate in a World Cup himself. As luck would have it, the major event is taking place in America, just like in 1994.

He hadn’t planned any special preparation for the World Cup; there simply wasn’t enough time, as club matches were still on the schedule through the end of May. Among other things, Schärer served as the fourth official at the Champions League final on May 30.

One day after the Champions League final, Schärer traveled to the U.S. and says: “The timing is just right.” Nevertheless, there are factors he needs to be mindful of: “The climatic conditions are challenging. It will be very hot and humid.” The time difference also plays a role. But since he arrived in the U.S. 11 days before the tournament begins, he has enough time to prepare optimally.

Not looking too far ahead

Schärer is aware that he will be under scrutiny at the World Cup. However, he isn’t afraid of making mistakes and consequently not being selected anymore: “That’s part of the game. It’s the same in Switzerland or at UEFA. If your performance isn’t up to par, you might have to sit it out.”

But generally speaking, it would be bad advice to keep such things in the back of your mind, the referee explains: “Then you just invite trouble unnecessarily.” That’s why Schärer doesn’t have any specific goals for the World Cup: “If you look too far ahead as a referee, you’ll make exactly the mistake that might cost you the tournament. You have to take it one game at a time and give your best performance; then the next one will come automatically.”

Although two other Swiss officials—VAR Fedayi San and linesman Stéphane de Almeida—have been selected for the World Cup, it’s not yet clear whether Schärer will be paired with them. However, it doesn’t really matter that much whether you know your assistants well or not: “The job is always the same. Communication is limited to just a few keywords anyway. I know what I have to do, and the assistant knows what he has to do.”