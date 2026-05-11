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Fourth official Sandro Schärer in the Champions League final

SDA

11.5.2026 - 17:40

Sandro Schärer fourth official in the Champions League final
Sandro Schärer fourth official in the Champions League final
Keystone

Swiss football referee Sandro Schärer, who officiated in the memorable semi-final between PSG and Bayern (5:4) two weeks ago, will also be involved in the Champions League final on May 30 in Budapest (PSG - Arsenal).

Keystone-SDA

11.05.2026, 17:40

11.05.2026, 18:23

Schärer was called up by UEFA as fourth official. Four years ago, Schärer was already involved in the Conference League final between Feyenoord Rotterdam and AS Roma in Tirana in the same capacity.

Swiss referee Fedayi San has been called up as assistant video assistant referee for the women's Champions League final on May 23 in Oslo (Barcelona - Lyon). The 43-year-old from Aargau will also be on duty as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at the World Cup in the USA.

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