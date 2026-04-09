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Great honor for Swiss referee Sandro Schärer nominated for the World Cup

SDA

9.4.2026 - 19:32

Sandro Schärer has been a FIFA referee since 2015
Sandro Schärer has been a FIFA referee since 2015
Keystone

Two years after his European Championship debut, Swiss referee Sandro Schärer will also be officiating at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico this summer.

Keystone-SDA

09.04.2026, 19:32

09.04.2026, 19:38

The 37-year-old from Schwyz has been officially called up by FIFA as a referee.

Schärer was joined by 38-year-old Stéphane De Almeida from Geneva as assistant referee and 43-year-old Fedayi San from Aargau as the first Swiss World Cup VAR (Video Assistant Referee). The trio already took part in the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

The last time a Swiss referee refereed a World Cup final was Massimo Busacca at the 2010 World Cup. Schärer has been a FIFA referee since 2015.

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