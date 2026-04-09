Two years after his European Championship debut, Swiss referee Sandro Schärer will also be officiating at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico this summer.
The 37-year-old from Schwyz has been officially called up by FIFA as a referee.
Schärer was joined by 38-year-old Stéphane De Almeida from Geneva as assistant referee and 43-year-old Fedayi San from Aargau as the first Swiss World Cup VAR (Video Assistant Referee). The trio already took part in the 2024 European Championship in Germany.
The last time a Swiss referee refereed a World Cup final was Massimo Busacca at the 2010 World Cup. Schärer has been a FIFA referee since 2015.