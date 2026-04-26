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Swiss referee at top match Sandro Schärer referees Champions League semi-final between PSG and Bayern

SDA

26.4.2026 - 12:27

After the Europa League quarter-final, a Champions League semi-final: Soon-to-be Swiss World Cup referee Sandro Schärer is also in demand in the European Cup
After the Europa League quarter-final, a Champions League semi-final: Soon-to-be Swiss World Cup referee Sandro Schärer is also in demand in the European Cup
Keystone

For the first time since 2010, a Swiss referee will be involved in the final phase of the Champions League.

Keystone-SDA

26.04.2026, 12:27

26.04.2026, 13:04

Sandro Schärer has been called up by UEFA for the semi-final first leg between last year's winners Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening at the Parc des Princes (21:00 live on blue Sport).

Schärer recently played in the Europa League quarter-final between Bologna and Aston Villa. At the beginning of the month, the 37-year-old from Schwyz also received a call-up for this summer's World Cup in the USA.

Massimo Busacca was the last Swiss to referee a Champions League semi-final 16 years ago, in the match between Olympique Lyon and Bayern Munich.

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