Soccer Sandro Schärer referees the Nations League final

SDA

12.5.2025 - 16:21

Sandro Schärer referees the Nations League final in Munich
Keystone

Referee Sandro Schärer and his team are facing a high-profile assignment. The referee from the canton of Schwyz will take charge of the Nations League final in Munich on June 8.

Keystone-SDA

12.05.2025, 16:21

Schärer will be supported in his prestigious role by linesmen Jonas Erni and Stéphane De Almeida, as well as by Fedayi San as video assistant referee.

After the UEFA Super Cup, five matches in the Champions League, four games in the Europa League and one game in the Conference League as well as three games in the Nations League since the start of the season, the "Final Four" in Munich will be the next highlight of the season for Schärer's team.

"The call-up is confirmation that the persistence, focus on the international career and hard work for Sandro's team are paying off. We are delighted about this next highlight," says Daniel Wermelinger, Head of Top Referees at the Swiss Football Association.

The semi-finals of the Nations League finals will be played on June 4 and 5, with Germany and Portugal in Munich and Spain and France in Stuttgart. The two winners will determine the winner of the fourth edition of the competition on June 8 in Munich.

