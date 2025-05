Sandro Wagner has accepted a new challenge Keystone

The new coach of the Swiss Cédric Zesiger at FC Augsburg is Sandro Wagner.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The current assistant to national coach Julian Nagelsmann will succeed the Dane Jess Thorup and receive a contract until the summer of 2028. The Swabians parted ways with Thorup and Swiss sporting director Marinko Jurendic after several days of seasonal analysis. This came after they failed to finish higher than 12th in the Bundesliga.