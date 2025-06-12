Leroy Sané gets off the plane in Turkey wearing a Galatasaray scarf. He is celebrated by the fans and speaks into countless microphones. He is also being watched at FC Bayern's World Cup camp in the USA.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leroy Sané moves from Bayern Munich to Galatasaray Istanbul. When he arrives there in the middle of the night, he is greeted like a pop star.

Sané was actually supposed to travel with the other German internationals to the Club World Cup in the USA. But his flight route took him from London to the Turkish football metropolis of Istanbul instead.

According to a Sky report, the clubs have agreed that the speedy left-footer could still play for Bayern at the Club World Cup until June 30. The next few days will show whether this is really the case. Show more

Leroy Sané is greeted like a pop star by hundreds of Galatasaray fans in Istanbul in the middle of the night. The Turkish champions broadcast a live stream of the German international getting off a private plane at the airport. The 29-year-old is wearing a gala scarf around his neck. Close by his side is his partner Candice Brook.

The images from the Turkish night are also being followed closely almost 10,000 kilometers away in Orlando in the early evening US time. That's where FC Bayern is preparing intensively for the Club World Cup. Nobody wanted to say much about Sané's imminent departure after the first training session in Florida.

"Leroy hasn't reported to the team," said captain Manuel Neuer. "I can't say anything about that," commented Thomas Müller and joked: "Firstly, I don't know anything. And secondly, it's no use."

Sané himself later took to social media to address the Bayern fans. After "five intense years", he had decided to start a new chapter, the 29-year-old wrote. He is "incredibly proud to have worn the jersey of the best and biggest club in Germany in more than 200 games" and will always cherish the titles they won together, Sané explained.

Galatasaray broadcast live themselves

After all, the eternal hanging game has now come to an end, 18 days before the official expiry of his contract. Sané is leaving Bayern after five years. The attacking player, who rarely and rather reluctantly speaks in front of cameras in Munich, readily gave information even before signing his contract in Istanbul, when Turkish reporters surrounded him and questioned him on the steps of the airport building. Sané answered in German, with former journalist and current Galatasaray director Fatih Demireli translating.

"I'm really happy to be here," said Sané, who, in his own words, could have gone to several clubs. But he was convinced by "the whole package", "the atmosphere, how much the club wanted me, how much the fans wanted me", said Sané: "That simply convinced me to say I'm coming here to Galatasaray. I want to achieve a lot with the club."

The "total package" convinces Sané

The complete package. This is said to be significantly higher at Gala, especially financially, than the significantly reduced annual salary of supposedly a fixed twelve million euros offered by FC Bayern for a new contract until 2028.

Now, after months of contract poker, there is clarity for Sané, who has only ever shone sporadically in five years at Munich with the number 10 shirt, which he confidently took over from Arjen Robben - but never decisively (in terms of titles).

However, before he leaves Bayern for good, Sané could pull on the Munich jersey again despite all the words of farewell he has already uttered. According to a report by Sky, the clubs have agreed that the speedy left-footer could still play for Bayern at the Club World Cup until June 30. This would mean that Sané would be available to the record champions for the group stage and in a possible round of 16.

Bayern are already looking for a successor

After that, Munich will be able to take a big earner off their payroll. The search for a new out-and-out striker has long since been launched by sporting director Max Eberl. Spain's European champion Nico Williams (22) from Athletic Bilbao, the Frenchman Bradley Barcola (22) from Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and the Portuguese Nations League winner Rafael Leão (AC Milan), at 26 the oldest of the trio, are being widely discussed in the media.

Sané, on the other hand, is leaving a top European club and also the Bundesliga - the latter for the second time. Galatasaray and the Turkish Süper Lig could be seen as a sporting step backwards. Sané didn't care when he arrived on the Bosporus to frenetic cheers. He fondly recalled his visit to the Turkish record champions' stadium with FC Bayern in the penultimate Premier League season. The Munich team won 3:1 back then.

"The atmosphere was outstanding. It's great fun to play here," said Sané. Back then, he found the hot-blooded atmosphere a little too loud as a gala opponent. "Now I'm happy that they'll always be so loud, that they'll cheer for me and support the team," said Sané: "I'm really looking forward to playing my first game at home for Gala."

