Sarina Wiegman has her sights set on her next European Championship coup as England coach Zac Goodwin/Press Association/dpa

England will be aiming to defend their title in a repeat of the World Cup final in Basel on Sunday. For coach Sarina Wiegman, it would be her third European Championship title in a row.

Keystone-SDA SDA

When it was done, Sarina Wiegman threw her arms around her co-coaches' necks and shouted her joy into the Geneva night sky. Once again, she has brought about a turnaround for her team from the touchline. Just like in the quarter-final against Sweden, the jokers Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly also scored in the semi-final against Italy, the Arsenal attackers saving the English team from an early exit.

"I don't know how to explain it, I don't know how we did it," said captain Leah Williamson after advancing to the final. At least her boss found an approach: "We always believe we can win and never give up," said Wiegman.

The defending champions worked their way through to the final. The Lionesses rarely lived up to their undoubted potential. In the preliminary round, when they already had the knife at their necks after their opening defeat to France, they shone against Wiegman's home country, the Netherlands, and against newcomers Wales. Only to fall back into old patterns in the knockout matches.

Like the men, like the women

The team seemed lethargic at times and was on the brink of elimination twice. However, the players showed morale, came back and held their nerve in the decisive moments. "Chloe really blossoms in moments like that. She's enthusiastic about it and you can tell. Michelle - what a talent," said Wiegman, praising her substitutes and giving herself a pat on the back.

The parallels with the men's performance at last year's European Championship in Germany are obvious. The Three Lions were also rarely able to play to their potential and were on the brink of elimination on more than one occasion. However, they pulled their heads out of the noose time and time again and eventually advanced to the final, which they lost to Spain.

As similar as the tournaments are. While Gareth Southgate was constantly criticized and at war with the English tabloids, Wiegman is not to blame for the sometimes poor performances of her team. On the contrary: she is the one who has brought victory, proving her golden touch.

However, even four years after taking office, the media still can't quite make heads or tails of the Dutchwoman. The Guardian, for example, asked after the final: "What exactly is her philosophy? What exactly is Wiegman-Ball? And how is it possible that we still don't have an answer just a few days before the European Championship final?"

A formative year in the US

Wiegman started playing football as a six-year-old in the area around The Hague. She was influenced by the Dutch school of football, which is reflected in her preferred 4-3-3 system. A year at the University of North Carolina changed her perspective on soccer. In 1989, she played alongside future US greats such as Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly and Carla Overbeck. Wiegman recognized in the USA how women's football can be: professional and passionate. A stark contrast to what she experienced in the Netherlands. "It changed and shaped me," she says of her year overseas.

On Sunday, Wiegman will reach the final of a major tournament for the fifth time in a row. If she manages to defend her title with England, it would be her third European Championship triumph in a row (she won with the Netherlands in 2017). According to reports in the British media, the four-time world coach would be bestowed with a very special honor if she were to win. As reported by "The Telegraph", Wiegman could receive the award in the same way as Southgate if she loses the final.

However, the Dutchwoman is not thinking that far ahead - after all, she and her team still have a score to settle with Spain after losing the 2023 World Cup final. If Wiegman adds another title to her already rich palmarès, she is likely to shout into the Basel night sky. Just as it should be for the Queen of the Lionesses.