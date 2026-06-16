For a long time, it looked like another World Cup upset for the Saudis against a South American team, after they had defeated eventual world champions Argentina 2-1 in their opening match four years earlier. The underdogs took the lead against Uruguay in Miami in the 41st minute. Center back Abdulelah Al-Amri scored from close range after Uruguay’s goalkeeper Fernando Muslera had managed to parry a header by Mohamed Kanno following a corner kick. It was Al-Amri’s second goal in his 42nd international match. Three minutes earlier, the 29-year-old had missed a golden opportunity.

Saudi Arabia held on to the 1-0 lead until the 80th minute, when Maximiliano Araujo scored the equalizer. It was more than deserved. Uruguay stepped up their game significantly after the break, recording no fewer than 23 shots in the second half, eight of which were on target. But Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, who plays in only the second-highest league in his home country, was having a brilliant day. The 34-year-old drove the opposition to despair with several strong saves. In the 60th minute, for example, he tipped a shot from Manuel Ugarte onto the post with his fingertips.

Match Report:

Saudi Arabia – Uruguay 1–1 (1–0)

Miami. – 62,764 spectators. – Referee: Mariani (ITA) – Goals: 41. Abdulelah Al-Amri 1–0. 80. Araújo 1–1.

Saudi Arabia: Al-Owais; Abdulhamid (93. Lajami), Al-Amri, Tambakti, Al-Harbi (93. Al Hamdan); Al-Shamat (81. Boushal), Kanno, Al-Khaibari, Salem Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan (93. Hejji), Al-Juwayr (63. Nasser Al-Dawsari).

Uruguay: Muslera; Varela, Cáceres, Olivera, Viña (46. Sanabria); Ugarte (72. de la Cruz), Bentancur; Valverde, Viñas (90. Aguirre), Araujo (81. Rodriguez); Nuñez (46. Canobbio).

Notes: Yellow cards: 44. Al-Amri.