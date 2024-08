Saudi Arabia presents its 15 extravagant stadiums for the 2034 World Cup King Salman International Stadium / 92,760 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums King Fahad Sports City Stadium / 70,200 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium / 46,979 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums New Murabba Stadium / 46,010 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums Roshn Stadium / 46,000 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City Stadium / 46,865 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums South Riyadh Stadium / 47,060 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums King Saud University Stadium / 46,319 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums King Abdullah Sports City Stadium / 58,432 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums Qiddiya Coast Stadium / 46,096 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums Jeddah Central Development Stadium / 45,794 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums King Abdullah Economic City Stadium / 45,700 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums Aramco Stadium / 46,096 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums King Khalid University Stadium / 45,428 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums Neom Stadium / 46'010 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums Saudi Arabia presents its 15 extravagant stadiums for the 2034 World Cup King Salman International Stadium / 92,760 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums King Fahad Sports City Stadium / 70,200 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium / 46,979 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums New Murabba Stadium / 46,010 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums Roshn Stadium / 46,000 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City Stadium / 46,865 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums South Riyadh Stadium / 47,060 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums King Saud University Stadium / 46,319 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums King Abdullah Sports City Stadium / 58,432 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums Qiddiya Coast Stadium / 46,096 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums Jeddah Central Development Stadium / 45,794 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums King Abdullah Economic City Stadium / 45,700 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums Aramco Stadium / 46,096 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums King Khalid University Stadium / 45,428 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums Neom Stadium / 46'010 spectators Image: Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums

The 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia is becoming more and more concrete. The only bidder has already submitted its documents to FIFA. The 15 stadiums presented in it look like something out of a science fiction movie.

Syl Battistuzzi

In Saudi Arabia, 15 stadiums are to be used in 2034, including the futuristic city of Neom. Eight stadiums are still being built, three more are under construction and four arenas are to be modernized before the tournament.

Saudi Arabia is expected to be awarded the contract this year. In December, an extraordinary FIFA Congress will award the 2030 and 2034 tournaments.

The locations of the 15 stadiums for the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia. Fifa

King Salman International Stadium

Status: Planned

Completed: 2029

Capacity: 92,760 spectators

Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums

King Fahad Sports City Stadium

Status: Completed, will be expanded by 2026

Capacity: 70,200 spectators

Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium

Status: Planned

Completed: 2029

Capacity: 46,979 spectators

Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums

New Murabba Stadium

Status: Planned

Completed: 2032

Capacity: 46'010 spectators

Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums

Roshn Stadium

Status: Planned

Completed: 2032

Capacity: 46,000 spectators

Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums

Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City Stadium

Status: Completed, will be rebuilt by 2027

Capacity: 46,865 spectators

Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums

South Riyadh Stadium

Status: Planned

Completed: 2032

Capacity: 47'060 spectators

Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums

King Saud University Stadium

Status: Completed, being expanded

Capacity: 46'319 spectators

Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums

King Abdullah Sports City Stadium

Status: Completed

Capacity: 58'432 spectators

Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums

Qiddiya Coast Stadium

Status: Planned

Completed: 2032

Capacity: 46'096 spectators

Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums

Jeddah Central Development Stadium

Status: Planned

Completed: 2027

Capacity: 45'794 spectators

Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums

King Abdullah Economic City Stadium

Status: Planned

Completed: 2032

Capacity: 45,700 spectators

Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums

Aramco Stadium

Status: Planned

Completed: 2026

Capacity: 46'096 spectators

Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums

King Khalid University Stadium

Status: Completed, being expanded

Capacity: 45'428 spectators

Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums

Neom Stadium

Status: Planned

Completed: 2032

Capacity: 46'010 spectators

Screenshot Youtube/TFC Stadiums