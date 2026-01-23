Following a train blockade by fans of Grasshopper Club Zurich, SBB has filed a criminal complaint. However, the railway company intends to continue operating fan trains and will introduce a code of conduct for the new season.

Last Saturday, GC fans blocked a regular train between Zurich and Bern, the SBB announced on Monday. They reportedly pulled the emergency brake at least 15 times and set off the fire alarm. A total of 85 trains were affected by the blockade. According to SBB, the cumulative delays totaled 6 hours and 25 minutes. The fans did not use the carriages reserved for them.

In its statement, SBB refuted the claim that fan trains were being systematically phased out. It added that fan trains would continue to be used for Super League games when there are 400 or more visiting fans. SBB estimated the uncovered costs for these trains at over four million francs per year.

SBB announced changes for the 2026/27 season. Going forward, a code of conduct with clear consequences for violations will be in effect. In addition, fan trains will only operate when regular trains are also running at the same time. Outside of these times, clubs can book charter trains.

Fan trains should continue to be a reliable option for soccer fans in the future. SBB called on all stakeholders to do their part to ensure safe and orderly operations. Together with clubs, authorities, the soccer league, and fans, SBB aims to further develop the framework conditions.