They call themselves friends and promise a “great show” in the World Cup final. Here’s why the relationship between Lionel Scaloni and Luis de la Fuente is unusual.

"There was something special about it" Scaloni vs. De la Fuente: Protégé to Face His Mentor in the World Cup Final

Luis de la Fuente could still remember Lionel Scaloni very clearly. “He was sitting in the front row,” said Spain’s national team coach about Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach. “Of course, it’s easy now to say that he was extraordinary. But there was something special about him. He had this restlessness; he was always challenging you, always debating.”

These memories of Scaloni date back about nine years. At the time, the Argentine was earning his coaching license through a special program run by the Spanish Football Federation—and de la Fuente was his instructor. His specialty: tactics. On Sunday evening (9:00 p.m.), they’ll take on different roles in the World Cup final. Mentor and student will become opponents on equal footing.

The two have long been more than just colleagues anyway. “We’re friends. He knows how my team plays. I know how his plays. We have similar styles; we both try to be strong on the ball,” said Scaloni. De la Fuente also emphasized that they share “many concepts, values, and principles.” In that regard, they’re very similar.

Scaloni and the Spanish

There’s also agreement on the promise of the final in East Rutherford—their first-ever matchup. It’ll be a good show, says Scaloni; according to de la Fuente, it’ll even be great. On one side is Spain, with its high press, quick ball movement, and players who have known each other since childhood. On the other side is the seasoned Argentine team, with its ability to adapt to any opponent. And with Lionel Messi.

Although Scaloni is an Argentine with Italian roots, his ties to Spain are very close. He lives in Mallorca, and his wife is Spanish—but for one day, that will be of secondary importance to Scaloni. “Everyone knows about my connection to Spain and my family. But on Sunday—I’m sorry to say—I’ll try to beat them,” said the 48-year-old.

Scaloni and Spain—that’s not just any connection. In December 1997, he joined Deportivo La Coruña and spent most of his playing career in Spain. While on loan to RCD Mallorca, he met his wife, Elisa Montero. Today, the couple has two sons. Scaloni is generally very private about his personal life.