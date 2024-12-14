Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes shows an object with which he was hit on the head. KEYSTONE

The match between Bochum and Union Berlin is overshadowed by an incident: An object flies out of the Union block, hitting Bochum goalie Patrick Drewes on the head. VfL lodged a protest after the match.

During the 1:1 (1:1) draw between bottom club VfL Bochum and 1. FC Union Berlin, there was a scandal shortly before the end and a lengthy interruption.

Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes was hit by an object from the Union block. Drewes had to be stretchered off the pitch. The game was interrupted and both teams left the pitch.

When play resumed, Drewes did not return to the pitch. As Bochum were not allowed to make any more substitutions, striker Philipp Hofmann went into goal. After the restart, neither team showed any more attacking actions and only passed the ball back and forth until the final whistle. Bochum lodged a protest after the match. Show more

The Bundesliga match between 1. FC Union Berlin and VfL Bochum was interrupted for more than 25 minutes after a scandal shortly before the end. Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes was hit on the head by an object thrown from the Union block. The goalkeeper had to go to hospital for a check-up.

Both teams initially went into the dressing rooms, only returning after a long break and the game ended 1:1 (1:1) according to the rules.

As Bochum were unable to make any more substitutions, attacker Philipp Hofmann had to play in goal. Stadium announcer Christian Arbeit had previously appealed to the fans to stop throwing objects. However, the Berlin fans had also mocked Drewes with derisive chants.

Bochum has lodged an appeal against the decision. If a replay is awarded, the match must be replayed at the same venue.

One possible reason for an appeal, which is listed in the regulations, is the "weakening of one's own team due to a circumstance that occurred during the match". This must have been unavoidable and must not be related to the match or an injury sustained during the match.

Bochum still waiting for a three-pointer

The incident overshadowed the fact that Bundesliga bottom side Bochum, who remain winless, fought for a point despite being short-handed for a long time. Koji Miyoshi was shown the red card in the 13th minute for a rough foul. Ibrahima Sissoko put VfL ahead (23'). Benedict Hollerbach (33) equalized.