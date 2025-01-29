  1. Residential Customers
"I am gay" Scandalous referee Coote comes out of the closet

dpa

29.1.2025 - 07:00

David Coote speaks out for the first time after being sacked as a referee.
dpa

Several scandalous videos cost top English referee David Coote his job. Now he speaks out for the first time in an interview. He gets very personal.

29.01.2025, 07:00

29.01.2025, 11:06

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In December, David Coote lost his job as a Premier League referee.
  • Before that, several controversial videos made the rounds on social media. Among other things, Coote insulted former Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp. In addition, a video showed the top referee allegedly consuming cocaine during the European Championship.
  • Coote has now apologized in an interview and made his homosexuality public.
Referee David Coote, who was dismissed for insulting Jürgen Klopp, among others, has made his homosexuality public and apologized for past misconduct. "I am gay," said the Englishman in an interview with The Sun."I've struggled for a very long time with feeling proud of who I am." The referee said he had suppressed his emotions for years, had taken drugs and had also got into "an incredibly dark place" in this scandal as a result.

Coote was kicked out by the English refereeing organization PGMOL at the beginning of December following an investigation. This came about because a four-year-old private video emerged in which the referee insulted the then Liverpool coach Klopp and used foul language.

Cocaine video during the European Football Championship

In addition, another clip became public in which Coote is said to be seen consuming cocaine in a UEFA hotel during the European Championship in Germany in early July 2024. When asked about this, the 42-year-old said that he had "rarely" taken drugs and had made "bad decisions in a personal context" in his life. He had long had problems to do with his sexuality. "Especially as a teenager, there was a deep sense of shame," he said.

Job gone. Referee David Coote is doomed by an explosive video

Job goneReferee David Coote is doomed by an explosive video

However, his hidden homosexuality was not the only reason for his development and mistakes, he emphasized. There were also other private factors and strokes of fate. He appealed in the video interview: "If you are also struggling, then seek help, talk to someone."

Coote: Was never involved in match-fixing

The tabloid "Sun" had also reported on chats according to which Coote wanted to organize a drug party during the half-time break of a League Cup game in October. The referee said that in this case it remained with text messages and that no such party took place.

David Coote gets emotional in an interview with the Sun.
X / The Sun

He also claimed that he had never been involved in match-fixing. News reports also published in the media suggest that Coote announced a yellow card in advance during a match. He never had any such plans when he ran onto the field, the referee said.

"Wish I could go back in time"

"I wrote to people I shouldn't have trusted. I regret those chats," said Coote, who also told of death threats against him on the internet. "I made bad decisions. I wish I could turn back time. But I can't. All I can do is sit here and take responsibility."

dpa

