Shot blocked with his face Schär gives update after head injury in the Champions League

Tobias Benz

19.9.2025

Fabian Schär had to be substituted in the second half against Barcelona.
IMAGO/News Images

Fabian Schär will "miss a few games" following his head injury, according to his own statement. The Newcastle United central defender had to be substituted in the Champions League on Thursday.

19.09.2025, 16:30

19.09.2025, 16:35

A shock moment for Fabian Schär in the Champions League clash between Newcastle United and FC Barcelona on Thursday evening. Barcelona attacker Marcus Rashford takes a shot inside the penalty area in the 50th minute and hits Schär full in the face.

The Swiss player remains lying down with a pain-filled face and has to be treated. But the 33-year-old bites his teeth: Schär returns to the pitch, but a short time later it is clear that he cannot continue.

The day after the head injury, Schär posted an injury update on Instagram. "I'm disappointed that we didn't make more of this game. But there are still a lot of points to be scored in this Champions League season. Unfortunately, I will miss a few games. But I hope to be back soon," wrote the 33-year-old.

Schär thus confirms the assumption of blue football expert Marco Streller, who analyzed the scene on Thursday in the Champions League studio as follows: "If Schär goes out, it really won't work anymore."

