Fabian Schär is in the final of the League Cup with Newcastle. IMAGO/NurPhoto

Fabian Schär will be aiming for his first title with Newcastle on March 16. He reached the final of the League Cup with his English club. In Belgium, Ardon Jashari reaches the cup final with Bruges.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Newcastle win the semi-final second leg against Arsenal 2:0 and reach the final of the League Cup.

In Belgium, Bruges beat Genk with Ardon Jashari. Show more

Newcastle beat Arsenal 2-0 in the semi-final second leg, just as they had done in the first leg. The second goal was scored by Anthony Gordon in the 52nd minute after Schär won the ball in the opposition penalty area.

In the final, Newcastle will face either Liverpool or Tottenham, who will play their second leg on Thursday. Tottenham won the first leg 1-0.

Ardon Jashari has qualified for the Belgian Cup final with FC Brugge. The former Lucerne midfielder drew 1-1 with his club in Genk, which was enough to secure a place in the final thanks to a 2-1 home win in the semi-final first leg.

Either Anderlecht or Antwerp await in the final on May 14.