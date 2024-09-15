Fabian Schär scores from distance to equalize in Newcastle's 2-1 win Keystone

Newcastle United win 2-1 at Wolverhampton in the 4th round of the Premier League, Fabian Schär initiating the turnaround with his first goal of the season in the 75th minute.

SDA

As so often before, the Swiss central defender, who recently announced his retirement from the national team, took heart. Schär shot from around 25 meters. His shot took a decisive deflection and hit the back of the net, where goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was unable to keep it out. Just five minutes later, substitute Harvey Barnes turned the game around with a spectacular shot.

Schär, like Newcastle's entire defensive line, had not cut a good figure when Mario Lemina made it 1-0 in the first half.

Level on points with Arsenal, who beat Tottenham 1-0 in the north London derby, Newcastle are two points behind leaders Manchester City.

SDA