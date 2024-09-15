  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Premier League Schär initiates Newcastle's turnaround

SDA

15.9.2024 - 19:51

Fabian Schär scores from distance to equalize in Newcastle's 2-1 win
Fabian Schär scores from distance to equalize in Newcastle's 2-1 win
Keystone

Newcastle United win 2-1 at Wolverhampton in the 4th round of the Premier League, Fabian Schär initiating the turnaround with his first goal of the season in the 75th minute.

15.09.2024, 19:51

15.09.2024, 20:33

As so often before, the Swiss central defender, who recently announced his retirement from the national team, took heart. Schär shot from around 25 meters. His shot took a decisive deflection and hit the back of the net, where goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was unable to keep it out. Just five minutes later, substitute Harvey Barnes turned the game around with a spectacular shot.

Schär, like Newcastle's entire defensive line, had not cut a good figure when Mario Lemina made it 1-0 in the first half.

Level on points with Arsenal, who beat Tottenham 1-0 in the north London derby, Newcastle are two points behind leaders Manchester City.

SDA

More from the department

Cup round of 16. Zurich derby and three more Super League duels

Cup round of 16Zurich derby and three more Super League duels

Bundesliga. Augsburg win on Vargas' starting eleven debut

BundesligaAugsburg win on Vargas' starting eleven debut

LaLiga. Yamal leads Barcelona to fifth win

LaLigaYamal leads Barcelona to fifth win