Schär scores the equalizer against Liverpool just before the end. IMAGO/News Images

Fabian Schär scores in the 90th minute against Liverpool to make it 3-3 as Manchester City end their miserable run of seven games without a win. Guardiola's team beat Nottingham 3-0 in the 14th round of the Premier League.

Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Jérémy Doku scored for the English champions, who have lost six and drawn one of their last seven games in three different competitions. Manuel Akanji only played the first half for City.

Akanji's former Nati colleague Fabian Schär scored in the 90th minute to make it 3-3 for Newcastle at home to Liverpool. The defender scored from an acute angle. It was his third goal of the season. After the draw, league leaders Liverpool are still seven points clear.

