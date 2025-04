Strong in defense and also dangerous in goal: Fabian Schär ( number 5) celebrates a goal for Newcastle United. Picture: Keystone

Defender Fabian Schär will stay with Newcastle United for another year in the Premier League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The club from the north of England have announced that the 33-year-old from eastern Switzerland has extended his contract until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Schär is one of the players with the longest contract at the Saudi-funded club. The former Swiss international moved to England from Spain in 2018.