Swiss referee Sandro Schärer whistles a controversial penalty for BVB in the Champions League match between Lille and Dortmund (1:2). Even the VAR did not intervene. blue Sport referee expert Pascal Erlachner would not have given the penalty.

Borussia Dortmund beat Lille 2-1 in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 and advance to the last eight.

One scene in particular is causing a stir: Sandro Schärer's penalty whistle before Dortmund equalized.

"A strictly whistled penalty", says blue Sport refereeing expert Pascal Erlachner. He would not have given the penalty. Show more

The surprise team from Lille is well on its way to the quarter-finals in the Champions League, leading 1:0 at the break in the round of 16 second leg against BVB (first leg 1:1). But then Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy runs alone towards the Lille goal in the 52nd minute and goes down in the penalty area.

Sandro Schärer doesn't hesitate for a second and points to the spot. The Swiss referee seems to be sure of his decision and the VAR does not intervene either. However, it is not really clear from the TV images that former BVB player Thomas Meunier hits his opponent.

Bitter for Lille: Emre Can converted the penalty and Dortmund then got into the game better. Maximilian Beier finally secured BVB's quarter-final ticket with his goal to make it 2:1.

Can you give it, don't you have to?

The controversial penalty scene is analyzed in the blue Sport studio after the match. "You don't have to give it. But you can usually see it in the players' reactions: Meunier didn't protest much, so he probably knows himself that the penalty can be whistled," says Alex Frei.

Refereeing expert Pascal Erlachner calls it a "strictly whistled penalty". Erlachner does see contact, but he would not have given the penalty: "Play on would have been the right call for me."