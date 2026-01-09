  1. Residential Customers
Injury update Schär's ankle is not broken - but he will still be out for a long time

Patrick Lämmle

9.1.2026

Fabian Schär was injured in an unfortunate tackle on Wednesday. The Swiss was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and taken straight to hospital.

09.01.2026, 11:04

"We hope it's not as bad as it looks," said Newcastle coach Eddie Howe after the game. "But unfortunately it looks like he's picked up a serious injury."

Shock for Fabian Schär. Newcastle coach Howe:

Shock for Fabian SchärNewcastle coach Howe: "It's not looking good for him"

It is now clear that Schär has not suffered a broken ankle. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old will probably be out for a long time due to a ligament injury. However, according to Sky reporter Keith Downie, coach Eddie Howe is confident that Schär will be available again at the end of the season.

The Swiss's contract with Newcastle expires in the summer.

