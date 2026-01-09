Fabian Schär was injured in an unfortunate tackle on Wednesday. The Swiss was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and taken straight to hospital.

Patrick Lämmle

"We hope it's not as bad as it looks," said Newcastle coach Eddie Howe after the game. "But unfortunately it looks like he's picked up a serious injury."

It is now clear that Schär has not suffered a broken ankle. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old will probably be out for a long time due to a ligament injury. However, according to Sky reporter Keith Downie, coach Eddie Howe is confident that Schär will be available again at the end of the season.

The Swiss's contract with Newcastle expires in the summer.