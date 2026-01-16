  1. Residential Customers
England Schär's coach expects three-month break after foot operation

SDA

16.1.2026 - 11:28

Newcastle coach Eddie Howe thinks Fabian Schär could be fit again in three months' time
Keystone

The current Premier League season may not be over prematurely for Fabian Schär. The Newcastle United defender underwent surgery on his injured left foot in London on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA

16.01.2026, 11:28

Schär posted a photo of himself in his hospital bed on Instagram and gave the all-clear. "The prognosis is better than initially feared," wrote the 86-time international, who retired from the Swiss national team after Euro 2024 and has played over 250 games for the current sixth-placed team in the English Premier League since 2018.

It remains to be seen when Schär will return to the pitch. "It's difficult to give a definitive prognosis, but we expect him to be out for around three months," said his coach Eddie Howe at a club media conference on Friday. Schär's contract with the Magpies expires at the end of the season.

