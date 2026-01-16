The current Premier League season may not be over prematurely for Fabian Schär. The Newcastle United defender underwent surgery on his injured left foot in London on Thursday.
Schär posted a photo of himself in his hospital bed on Instagram and gave the all-clear. "The prognosis is better than initially feared," wrote the 86-time international, who retired from the Swiss national team after Euro 2024 and has played over 250 games for the current sixth-placed team in the English Premier League since 2018.
It remains to be seen when Schär will return to the pitch. "It's difficult to give a definitive prognosis, but we expect him to be out for around three months," said his coach Eddie Howe at a club media conference on Friday. Schär's contract with the Magpies expires at the end of the season.