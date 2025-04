Ipswich Town and manager Kieran McKenna will continue in England's second division next season. Keystone

Like last year, all three promoted teams will be relegated from the Premier League after one season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ipswich Town were the last of the teams to be relegated from the Championship last summer. After a 3-0 defeat at Fabian Schär's Newcastle, it is no longer mathematically possible to save them. Southampton and Leicester had already been relegated.

The trio will be replaced by Burnley, Leeds and the winner of the upcoming play-offs between the teams in third to sixth place.