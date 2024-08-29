Switzerland face Denmark in Copenhagen and European champions Spain in Geneva to kick off their Nations League A campaign. Nati coach Murat Yakin will announce his squad on Thursday.
The media conference in the ticker
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
Who will take responsibility now?
"We can't replace Shaq or Sommer in this way yet," Yakin makes clear. Nevertheless, there are enough players who can step into leadership roles. "Embolo might slip into a role in which he takes on responsibility."
No system change despite Schär's resignation?
"No, that has worked. It worked," said Yakin when asked about the three-man defense. "A change in the system is out of the question. It gives us a lot of flexibility. From that point of view, we don't need to change much."
What Yakin says about new signing Wüthrich
"He has good qualities and has shown that," Yakin praises the defender. He also knows the players from earlier times in the youth team. "He's getting his chance now, he's really looking forward to it. I think he fits in with the team in terms of character and is a back-up for the three defender positions."
Why is Noah Okafor not included?
He knows about Okafor's quality, says Yakin: "The door is not closed for him. (...) It's ultimately in his hands what he makes of it. But I wasn't satisfied with his performances during his time with the national team." Okafor got his chance in March - and didn't take it.
"We had a good conversation," explained Yakin. It is not a matter of course to be called up for the national team. "I hope he understands and has understood," says Yakin.
Was Yakin taken by surprise by Schär's resignation?
"It came as a surprise to us, we were expecting and planning for him," says Yakin. "I got in touch with him, talked to him about his program. And after the conversation, he told me that he wanted to resign. That hit me personally. I have to admit that. But that's football. (...) We respect his decision, of course."
Yakin nominates these players for the Nations League
A newcomer to the squad: Gregory Wüthrich became champion and cup winner with Sturm Graz last season and put in strong performances. This has now been rewarded by national team coach Murat Yakin with a call-up.
Dominik Schmid from FC Basel has also been called up and could make his debut. Schmid was already part of the squad for the European Championship qualifiers in March, but did not make an appearance.
All set for the media conference
Murat Yakin will announce his squad for the Nations League shortly.
Nati dispute over Okafor comes to a head
Murat Yakin didn't let Noah Okafor play for a second during the European Championships, and he apparently won't even be fielding the striker for the new start in the Nations League - even though the 24-year-old plays and scores for Milan in Serie A. According to "Blick", Yakin wanted to give the Milan striker a lesson because he wasn't satisfied with his training intensity and body language during the European Championships in Germany. To the article.
The era after Sommer, Shaqiri and Schär
Just under two months have passed since the successful European Championship. Although no matches have been played during this time, there have been changes in the national team. With Yann Sommer, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabian Schär, three long-time key players are retiring from the national team, leaving gaps that Yakin must now fill.
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker of the Swiss national team's media conference. Coach Murat Yakin will today announce his squad for the two Nations League matches against Denmark (September 5) and Spain (September 8). You can follow the action live from 2.30 pm.