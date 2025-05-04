Keystone-SDA SDA

FC Schaffhausen lose 3-1 in Wil and lose touch with the competition. After 12 years in the Challenge League, relegation to the Promotion League seems inevitable.

The team coached by Hakan Yakin initially took the lead in Wil. But goalscorer Florian Hoxha, of all people, was shown the red card in the 32nd minute for an emergency brake and the visitors had to play outnumbered. FCS fought back until the 62nd minute, but then Wil turned the game around with three goals in the space of nine minutes.

As Stade Nyonnais won on Friday, Schaffhausen are now seven points off the bottom of the Challenge League. A deficit that can hardly be made up in the remaining three rounds. Even if there is a direct clash with Nyonnais next Friday.

Coach Hakan Yakin and FC Schaffhausen face relegation to the Promotion League Keystone

Telegram and table

Wil - Schaffhausen 3:1 (0:1). - 1386 spectators. - SR Prskalo. - Goals: 10. Hoxha 0:1. 62. Akinola 1:1. 66. Staubli 2:1. 71. Maier 3:1. - Remarks: 32nd red card against Hoxha (Schaffhausen).