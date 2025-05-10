Shortly before FC Schaffhausen's relegation is confirmed, there is a bang in the stadium of the eastern Swiss club. FCS supporters set off firecrackers. The game is only resumed after a lengthy interruption.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Schaffhausen bid farewell to the Challenge League. The defeat against Nyon is one too many.

A quarter of an hour before the end, there is a sudden bang from the stands. Schaffhausen supporters set off firecrackers and the referee decided to stop the game.

The game is only resumed after a lengthy interruption. However, the stadium announcer emphasizes that the match would have to be abandoned in the event of another incident. Show more

FC Schaffhausen loses 2:3 against Nyon and is relegated to the Promotion League. On Friday evening, the Munotstätter could have gained new hope of staying in the league with a win in the basement duel. But nothing came of it. With two games to go, Schaffhausen are ten points behind second-bottom Nyon at the bottom of the table and remain there.

Shortly after conceding the 1-3 goal in the 75th minute, the stadium suddenly exploded several times. Referee Johannes von Mandach calls the players to him and waits. Certain FC Schaffhausen supporters refuse to calm down and continue to let off firecrackers.

Stadium announcer: "We don't deserve this"

"We have 2000 spectators in the stadium. We don't deserve this. Please stop", says the stadium announcer. He had already tried to appease the high-risk fans earlier. Shortly afterwards, there's another bang: "What a shame, what a shame," can be heard from the loudspeakers.

Von Mandach interrupts the game. The referees, players and staff go to the dressing rooms. 13 minutes later, the stadium announcer comes back on. The game continues. The cheers in the stadium are huge, but there are still words of warning to certain people: "If there is another incident, the game will be abandoned. Please pull yourselves together."

Third class again for the first time since 2013

It then remains quiet in the stadium. In the meantime, FC Schaffhausen cheered when they scored the equalizer to make it 2:3, but the victory they needed to stay in the race to stay in the league did not materialize. After being relegated to Switzerland's second-highest division in 2013, FC Schaffhausen will play in the third tier again next season.

