The direction is finally right again: Schaffhausen head coach Ciriaco Sforza Keystone

FC Schaffhausen win the basement duel away against Stade Nyonnais 1:0 and hand the red lantern to the Vaud team.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For Schaffhausen, the victory is tantamount to a major liberation. Coach Ciriaco Sforza's team had lost five times in a row recently, with their last win dating back to the beginning of November (2:1 against Bellinzona). Aaron Appiah scored the golden goal after just a quarter of an hour.