Defending champions Servette have to bow out after the 2nd round of the Cup. The Super League leaders lost 2-1 at Schaffhausen.
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
The games from Sunday
Schaffhausen-Servette 2:1
The match report
Schaffhausen pulls off a surprise in the 2nd round of the Swiss Cup. The team from the Challenge League knocked defending champions Servette out of the competition 2:1.
Everything went as expected at the start of the game. The favorites from Geneva took the lead in the 11th minute through Jérémy Guillemenot. The Super League leaders then skilfully managed their lead.
The home team only got into the game better after the break. However, it took the kind help of the French-speaking Swiss to bring Ciriaco Sforza's team back into the game. First, goalkeeper Joel Mall deflected a sharp cross from Gabriele De Donno onto the leg of Yoan Severin, from where the ball rolled into the net. Guillemenot was then sent off after an hour and a second caution for a foul - a harsh decision by referee Anojen Kanagasingam.
Both teams then had chances to score the winner. Five minutes before the end, Marc Giger headed in the underdog's acclaimed 2:1 goal to spring a big surprise.
Schaffhausen pull off the big surprise
The game is over! Schaffhausen actually knocks the defending champions out of the Cup. The fifth-placed team in the Challenge League beats the Super League leaders - what a surprise.
Servette face elimination from the Swiss Cup
Unbelievable! Schaffhausen are on the verge of knocking defending champions Servette out of the Cup. In the 85th minute of the game, the Challenge League side scored through Marc Giger to make it 2:1. Time was running out against Servette, who were still short-handed.
Defending champions Servette wobble
Cup winners Servette are struggling at FC Schaffhausen. Although Geneva took the lead in the first half through Jérémy Guillemenot, Schaffhausen equalized in the second half through an own goal by Yoan Severin. And it got even worse for Servette: after 60 minutes, goalscorer Guillemenot had to leave the field for a second yellow card.
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
