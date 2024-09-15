Schaffhausen pulls off a surprise in the 2nd round of the Swiss Cup. The team from the Challenge League knocked defending champions Servette out of the competition 2:1.

Everything went as expected at the start of the game. The favorites from Geneva took the lead in the 11th minute through Jérémy Guillemenot. The Super League leaders then skilfully managed their lead.

The home team only got into the game better after the break. However, it took the kind help of the French-speaking Swiss to bring Ciriaco Sforza's team back into the game. First, goalkeeper Joel Mall deflected a sharp cross from Gabriele De Donno onto the leg of Yoan Severin, from where the ball rolled into the net. Guillemenot was then sent off after an hour and a second caution for a foul - a harsh decision by referee Anojen Kanagasingam.

Both teams then had chances to score the winner. Five minutes before the end, Marc Giger headed in the underdog's acclaimed 2:1 goal to spring a big surprise.