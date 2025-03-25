  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Unsuccessful appeal Schaffhausen loses three points and is now bottom of the Challenge League

SDA

25.3.2025 - 15:28

Setback in the fight to stay in the league: FC Schaffhausen are deducted three points.
Setback in the fight to stay in the league: FC Schaffhausen are deducted three points.
Keystone

The Disciplinary Commission of the Swiss Football League deducted three points from FC Schaffhausen at the end of February. The SFL Court of Appeal has now confirmed this decision.

Keystone-SDA

25.03.2025, 15:28

25.03.2025, 16:07

The Challenge League club, which was threatened with relegation, was punished for a "breach of the duty to provide information". FC Schaffhausen had failed to submit confirmation of the payment of social security contributions for the month of December by the end of January, despite having been granted a grace period.

With the confirmation by the Court of Appeal, the decision is final. Following the deduction of points, FC Schaffhausen drops from 8th to 10th place in the table. With 21 points, the new bottom team in the league is now two points behind Stade Nyonnais and Bellinzona.

Screenshot: sfl.ch

More from the department

Departed injured. Andi Zeqiri misses the game against Luxembourg

Departed injuredAndi Zeqiri misses the game against Luxembourg

Memories of the embarrassing defeat.

Memories of the embarrassing defeat"Mmmh, these Luxemburgerli are so good to eat"

What Vargas, Embolo and Schmidt are wearing. Mid fade, buzz cut or baby mullet? Nati stars in the hairstyle check

What Vargas, Embolo and Schmidt are wearingMid fade, buzz cut or baby mullet? Nati stars in the hairstyle check

Perfect start. Kane praises new England coach:

Perfect startKane praises new England coach: "Tuchel is fantastic"

Big gap. Who will follow in Shaqiri's footsteps in the Swiss national team?

Big gapWho will follow in Shaqiri's footsteps in the Swiss national team?