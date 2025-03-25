Setback in the fight to stay in the league: FC Schaffhausen are deducted three points. Keystone

The Disciplinary Commission of the Swiss Football League deducted three points from FC Schaffhausen at the end of February. The SFL Court of Appeal has now confirmed this decision.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Challenge League club, which was threatened with relegation, was punished for a "breach of the duty to provide information". FC Schaffhausen had failed to submit confirmation of the payment of social security contributions for the month of December by the end of January, despite having been granted a grace period.

With the confirmation by the Court of Appeal, the decision is final. Following the deduction of points, FC Schaffhausen drops from 8th to 10th place in the table. With 21 points, the new bottom team in the league is now two points behind Stade Nyonnais and Bellinzona.